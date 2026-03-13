Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 333 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.01, for a total transaction of $157,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,745.19. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3%

Intuit stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.33. 969,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.