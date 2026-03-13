Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Rises By 68.6%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,114 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 12th total of 8,369 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GHYB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,948. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

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Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period.

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The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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