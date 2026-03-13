Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Rises By 68.6%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,114 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 12th total of 8,369 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of GHYB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,948. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
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