Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,205.32. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 3rd, Justyn Russell Howard sold 23,855 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $161,259.80.

On Friday, January 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $428,000.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.1%

SPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 563,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,555,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 739.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 714,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 629,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $10,694,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 20,382.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 468,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 182.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 443,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

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Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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