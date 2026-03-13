RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25, Zacks reports. RWE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion.

RWE Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. RWE has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RWE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

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