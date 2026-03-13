TransAlta (TSE:TA) Insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,989,619.38. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.16. The company had a trading volume of 283,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.16 and a 1-year high of C$25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.The firm had revenue of C$712.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

Read Our Latest Report on TA

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.