iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,155 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 12th total of 671 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The company has a market cap of $162.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 203.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
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