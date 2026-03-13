Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a 1.8% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003613.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.0%

BBD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 37,367,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,598,949. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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