Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,038 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 12th total of 35,439 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,242. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.1059 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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