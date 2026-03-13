Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.3125 and last traded at $5.3125. 357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

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Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

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Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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