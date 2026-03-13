iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94,041 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 12th total of 53,145 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1,863.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 106,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,952. The company has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $54.87.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares India 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $3.9951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

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iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

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