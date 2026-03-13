Short Interest in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Rises By 77.8%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,725,132 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 12th total of 26,283,358 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,084,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,084,294 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,441 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $515,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,858,000 after buying an additional 4,364,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. 2,368,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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