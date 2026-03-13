Short Interest in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX) Rises By 75.3%

Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 104,658 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the February 12th total of 59,719 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 788,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RFIX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 556,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,437. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

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Institutional Trading of Simplify Bond Bull ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

About Simplify Bond Bull ETF

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

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