Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

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Q4 and full-year earnings improved — Q4 net income was $80.8M ($1.59/share) versus $77.2M a year ago, and full-year net income was $209.7M ($4.14) versus $195.5M, while Q4 sales rose 5.3% to $399.1M and full-year sales increased 6.6% to $1.298B .

— Q4 net income was versus $77.2M a year ago, and full-year net income was versus $195.5M, while Q4 sales rose 5.3% to and full-year sales increased 6.6% to . Profitability remained strong — Q4 gross margin was stable at 52.6% and full-year gross margin improved to 49.0% , with operating margin roughly flat to slightly higher year-over-year.

— Q4 gross margin was stable at and full-year gross margin improved to , with operating margin roughly flat to slightly higher year-over-year. Product momentum concentrated in women’s and kids — women’s sales grew ~12% in the quarter (now ~46% of sales) with denim up 10.5% and higher AURs, and the kids business grew about 16%.

— women’s sales grew ~12% in the quarter (now ~46% of sales) with denim up 10.5% and higher AURs, and the kids business grew about 16%. Inventory increased meaningfully — inventory rose ~15.5% to $139.5M , which could tie up working capital or present risk if demand softens despite management saying the increase was to support heightened denim demand.

— inventory rose ~15.5% to , which could tie up working capital or present risk if demand softens despite management saying the increase was to support heightened denim demand. Healthy cash and shareholder returns, plus expansion plans — the company ended with $306.6M in cash and investments after paying $225.1M in dividends, completed $45.4M in annual capex, and plans to open 12–14 new stores and remodel 12–14 locations in fiscal 2026.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 241,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,778. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Buckle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Buckle by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

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Buckle Company Profile

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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