Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Buckle’s conference call:
- Q4 and full-year earnings improved — Q4 net income was $80.8M ($1.59/share) versus $77.2M a year ago, and full-year net income was $209.7M ($4.14) versus $195.5M, while Q4 sales rose 5.3% to $399.1M and full-year sales increased 6.6% to $1.298B.
- Profitability remained strong — Q4 gross margin was stable at 52.6% and full-year gross margin improved to 49.0%, with operating margin roughly flat to slightly higher year-over-year.
- Product momentum concentrated in women’s and kids — women’s sales grew ~12% in the quarter (now ~46% of sales) with denim up 10.5% and higher AURs, and the kids business grew about 16%.
- Inventory increased meaningfully — inventory rose ~15.5% to $139.5M, which could tie up working capital or present risk if demand softens despite management saying the increase was to support heightened denim demand.
- Healthy cash and shareholder returns, plus expansion plans — the company ended with $306.6M in cash and investments after paying $225.1M in dividends, completed $45.4M in annual capex, and plans to open 12–14 new stores and remodel 12–14 locations in fiscal 2026.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 241,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,778. Buckle has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BKE
Buckle Company Profile
Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.
Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.
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