AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,642.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%.

AC Immune Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 150,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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