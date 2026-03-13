crvUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.17 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $260.41 million and approximately $75.17 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 260,143,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,502,584 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 265,379,399.68811908. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99955846 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $10,066,939.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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