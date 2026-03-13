Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Price Tops $0.0002

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market cap of $206.51 thousand and $1.87 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,928,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,928,490.447148. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00020998 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $49,178.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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