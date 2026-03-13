CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora Plunkett Sells 220 Shares of Stock

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora Plunkett sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,812.40. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CACI International Stock Down 1.0%

CACI stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.66. 95,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.54 and its 200 day moving average is $564.35. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.77 and a twelve month high of $683.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

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CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.09.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of CACI International by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

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CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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