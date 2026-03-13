Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,455,277 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the February 12th total of 6,866,621 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,528,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,528,735 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,423,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,053,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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