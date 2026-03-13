LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $2.02 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, LayerZero has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $615.12 million and $68.89 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,461,863 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 304,461,862.56897426 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.98815853 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $67,139,850.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

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