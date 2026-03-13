Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $33.7540. Approximately 1,023,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,578,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Soleno Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

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Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms announce lead-plaintiff deadlines and encourage affected investors (class period Mar 26, 2025–Nov 4, 2025); May 5, 2026 is commonly cited as the filing/deadline date. This is procedural but concentrates litigation activity and potential consolidation of claims. Read More.

Multiple firms announce lead-plaintiff deadlines and encourage affected investors (class period Mar 26, 2025–Nov 4, 2025); May 5, 2026 is commonly cited as the filing/deadline date. This is procedural but concentrates litigation activity and potential consolidation of claims. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reminder notices from several national firms (Robbins Geller, Kessler Topaz, Glancy, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are widely circulating — increases publicity and the likelihood of multiple plaintiffs joining or consolidating claims. Read More.

Reminder notices from several national firms (Robbins Geller, Kessler Topaz, Glancy, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are widely circulating — increases publicity and the likelihood of multiple plaintiffs joining or consolidating claims. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent corporate fundamentals: Soleno reported a quarterly beat in late Feb (EPS and revenue ahead of estimates), but consensus still expects negative EPS for the year; good near-term results may be overshadowed by litigation risk. Read More.

Recent corporate fundamentals: Soleno reported a quarterly beat in late Feb (EPS and revenue ahead of estimates), but consensus still expects negative EPS for the year; good near-term results may be overshadowed by litigation risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging investor harm tied to Soleno’s November 2025 disclosure about disappointing DCCR launch results; this is a direct plaintiff filing that can lead to discovery, damages claims and legal costs. Read More.

Hagens Berman filed a securities class action alleging investor harm tied to Soleno’s November 2025 disclosure about disappointing DCCR launch results; this is a direct plaintiff filing that can lead to discovery, damages claims and legal costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several complaints allege Soleno downplayed safety concerns and/or misrepresented the integrity of its Phase 3 trials for DCCR (claims describe “sham” trials and concealed safety issues) — allegations that, if proven, raise regulatory risk and reputational damage. Read More.

Several complaints allege Soleno downplayed safety concerns and/or misrepresented the integrity of its Phase 3 trials for DCCR (claims describe “sham” trials and concealed safety issues) — allegations that, if proven, raise regulatory risk and reputational damage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor impact: active litigation typically increases uncertainty, can drive investor selling, raise the company’s legal expense and management distraction, and — depending on outcomes — could lead to material damages or regulatory enforcement. Trading volume is elevated vs. the average, consistent with news-driven selling.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,010,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after buying an additional 253,212 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 322,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,649,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 476,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

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Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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