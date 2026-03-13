MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Erik Mickels Sells 6,666 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels sold 6,666 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $98,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,317.01. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erik Mickels also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Erik Mickels sold 3,334 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $50,676.80.

MarketWise Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. The company has a market cap of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.99. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MarketWise

About MarketWise

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MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

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