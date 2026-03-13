SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Announces Earnings Results

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $183.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Here are the key takeaways from SNDL’s conference call:

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SNDL more than doubled annual free cash flow to CAD 18 million in 2025 and reported record full‑year net revenue, gross profit, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow, citing disciplined working capital and operational improvements.

in 2025 and reported record full‑year net revenue, gross profit, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow, citing disciplined working capital and operational improvements. The company achieved its first-ever positive full‑year adjusted operating income and a record quarterly adjusted operating income (CAD 12.8M), driven by gross margin expansion (120 bps full year) and G&A/store productivity initiatives.

Revenue pressure emerged in Q4 with net revenue down 2% YoY (CAD 252M) as market slowdowns in liquor (~3% decline) and a late‑2025 cannabis deceleration weighed on same‑store sales despite share gains.

SNDL entered 2026 with a strong balance sheet—no debt and over CAD 250 million in unrestricted cash—used for higher capex (≈+50% YoY) to open stores, the first stage of the Cost Cannabis acquisition, and 15.1M shares repurchased since Q4 2024.

in unrestricted cash—used for higher capex (≈+50% YoY) to open stores, the first stage of the Cost Cannabis acquisition, and 15.1M shares repurchased since Q4 2024. U.S. portfolio exposure has been simplified to Parallel and Skymint, with management expecting foreclosure/receivership resolutions (likely Q2 2026) that could repatriate capital but retain execution and timing risk.

SNDL Trading Down 2.2%

SNDL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 833,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

More SNDL News

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,622,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SNDL by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 630,870 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting SNDL this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and improving profitability — SNDL reported $0.03 EPS vs. consensus $0.01 and showed a swing to operating income for the quarter and record full‑year gross profit, supporting a thesis of margin recovery. MarketBeat Earnings

EPS beat and improving profitability — SNDL reported $0.03 EPS vs. consensus $0.01 and showed a swing to operating income for the quarter and record full‑year gross profit, supporting a thesis of margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and balance sheet — The company reported positive free cash flow and >$250M cash with no debt, giving flexibility for M&A or continued buybacks (management has repurchased millions of shares). GlobeNewswire Release

Strong cash generation and balance sheet — The company reported positive free cash flow and >$250M cash with no debt, giving flexibility for M&A or continued buybacks (management has repurchased millions of shares). Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year revenue and gross profit — Management highlighted a record $946.4M in 2025 net revenue and all‑time gross profit, driven by cannabis segment growth, which supports longer‑term recovery narratives. Quiver Quant Summary

Record full‑year revenue and gross profit — Management highlighted a record $946.4M in 2025 net revenue and all‑time gross profit, driven by cannabis segment growth, which supports longer‑term recovery narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed retail trends — Cannabis same‑store sales improved full‑year, but Liquor Retail saw a Q4 same‑store sales decline (~4%), leaving near‑term retail growth uneven. Segment Details (GlobeNewswire)

Mixed retail trends — Cannabis same‑store sales improved full‑year, but Liquor Retail saw a Q4 same‑store sales decline (~4%), leaving near‑term retail growth uneven. Neutral Sentiment: Market initially shrugged revenue miss — Headlines noted shares rose intraday after the beat and positive commentary, suggesting investors are parsing quality of earnings over headline revenue. MSN Coverage

Market initially shrugged revenue miss — Headlines noted shares rose intraday after the beat and positive commentary, suggesting investors are parsing quality of earnings over headline revenue. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Street estimates — Quarterly revenue came in materially below consensus ($183.9M vs. $258.0M est. in some reports), which can pressure short‑term sentiment despite an EPS beat. Revenue Miss Details

Revenue missed Street estimates — Quarterly revenue came in materially below consensus ($183.9M vs. $258.0M est. in some reports), which can pressure short‑term sentiment despite an EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Investment & restructuring uncertainty — Progress on SunStream/Parallel/Skymint restructurings and recovery of certain investee notes is uncertain and timeline‑dependent (legal and regulatory milestones into 2026–2027), posing execution and recovery risk. Investments & Restructuring

Investment & restructuring uncertainty — Progress on SunStream/Parallel/Skymint restructurings and recovery of certain investee notes is uncertain and timeline‑dependent (legal and regulatory milestones into 2026–2027), posing execution and recovery risk. Negative Sentiment: Retail softness and guidance risk — Liquor segment softness and a lower-than-expected top line increase the risk that analysts trim near‑term sales/earnings forecasts, which can weigh on the stock. Quiver on Retail Trends

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNDL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

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SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company’s product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

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