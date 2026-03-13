Julie Diane Jolley Sells 2,793 Shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Diane Jolley sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $38,068.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,150.49. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Stock Performance

EHAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.55 million, a PE ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.56. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

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Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enhabit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price target on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Enhabit Company Profile

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Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

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