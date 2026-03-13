Insider Selling: Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) CTO Sells $44,790.76 in Stock

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) CTO James Liao sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $44,790.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Foxx Development Stock Up 7.4%

Foxx Development stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,647. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

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Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foxx Development

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Foxx Development stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foxx Development Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:FOXX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Foxx Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Foxx Development presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXX

Foxx Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

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