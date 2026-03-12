Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jet.AI and Barloworld”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI $9.18 million 0.40 $4.59 million ($0.20) -0.48 Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.41 $79.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than Jet.AI.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jet.AI and Barloworld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jet.AI presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,275.39%. Given Jet.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jet.AI is more favorable than Barloworld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI 50.00% -70.43% -55.32% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jet.AI has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jet.AI beats Barloworld on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits. In addition, the company offers Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380, which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. Further, it offers aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Barloworld

(Get Free Report)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

