Ventures Iv L.P. Framework Acquires 21,598 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 804,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,975,419.14. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
BETR traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 331,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,342. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $626.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
