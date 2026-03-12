Ventures Iv L.P. Framework Acquires 21,598 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 804,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,975,419.14. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETR traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 331,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,342. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $626.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Better Home & Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

