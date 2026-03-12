Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.31 and traded as low as GBX 100. Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 100, with a volume of 318 shares.

Newmark Security Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.47. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported GBX (0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Newmark Security had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments. Grosvenor Technology provides hardware and software to secure data while maintaining privacy, ensuring compliance and reducing time and cost for its clients.

Generating long-term, recurring revenue streams is part of an overarching strategy that is dedicated to building a business that has stability and sustainability at its core.

