Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $13.77. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6,885 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $26,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,756 shares in the company, valued at $244,145. This trade represents a 12.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 92,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

