CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$17.16. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$17.09, with a volume of 1,272,197 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.92.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.
