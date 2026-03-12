Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Board

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $260.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. 3,280,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.30.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

