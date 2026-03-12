Reviewing Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) & Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Luxfer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.85 billion 5.97 $3.53 billion $27.42 34.27 Luxfer $384.60 million 0.83 $7.70 million $0.29 41.34

Volatility & Risk

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer. Parker-Hannifin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 17.29% 27.56% 12.72% Luxfer 2.00% 11.61% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin and Luxfer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 5 16 0 2.76 Luxfer 1 1 0 0 1.50

Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus price target of $995.37, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Luxfer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Luxfer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Luxfer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Parker-Hannifin pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luxfer pays out 179.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend for 70 consecutive years.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Luxfer on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in aerospace, healthcare, and oil and gas applications; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. The Graphic Art segments provides magnesium photo-engraving plates, engraving metals, and etching chemicals. This segment also offers magnesium, copper, and zinc photo-engraving plates for graphic arts and luxury packaging; developer solutions; and solid wrought magnesium slab and sheet. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

