Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.83. Key Tronic shares last traded at $2.8680, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 27.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) is a global electronics manufacturer headquartered in Spokane, Washington. The company specializes in the design, development and production of human-machine interfaces and input devices, with a core legacy in keyboard technology. Over more than five decades, Key Tronic has expanded its capabilities beyond keyboards to encompass a broad range of electronic assemblies for OEMs across computing, industrial, medical and consumer markets.

Key Tronic’s product portfolio includes membrane and mechanical keyboards, touch panels, silicone keypads and custom input solutions tailored to customer specifications.

