Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider John Fesko Sells 707 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 707 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $144,319.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,621,191.87. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total value of $830,285.88.

On Wednesday, January 28th, John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $220,548.48.

On Tuesday, January 27th, John Fesko sold 784 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $188,575.52.

On Wednesday, January 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $79,665.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Fesko sold 17,806 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $4,179,780.44.

Natera Trading Down 1.2%

NTRA traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $196.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,721. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

