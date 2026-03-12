Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 320,000 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,540,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 17,661,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,621,537.98. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 420,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $4,048,485.40.

On Thursday, February 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $442,327.76.

On Thursday, February 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,823.70.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 1,634,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Positive Sentiment: Sonos launched two new speakers — the portable Sonos Play and the mic-free Era 100 SL — positioning lower-priced, entry-level options to expand its installed user base; pre-orders are open and wider availability is slated for March 31, which could help add users and recurring platform revenue over time. BusinessWire Release

Sonos launched two new speakers — the portable Sonos Play and the mic-free Era 100 SL — positioning lower-priced, entry-level options to expand its installed user base; pre-orders are open and wider availability is slated for March 31, which could help add users and recurring platform revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Early reviews highlight the Play’s portability, all‑day battery life, AirPlay 2 support and outdoor readiness, and note the Era 100 SL as a lower-cost multi‑room option — favorable product reception could support sell‑through and brand momentum. New Atlas Review

Early reviews highlight the Play’s portability, all‑day battery life, AirPlay 2 support and outdoor readiness, and note the Era 100 SL as a lower-cost multi‑room option — favorable product reception could support sell‑through and brand momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry commentary frames Sonos’s move as a deliberate push to win back users and grow the platform rather than a short-term revenue sprint; execution will determine whether lower‑price SKUs expand lifetime value. Forbes

Analyst/industry commentary frames Sonos’s move as a deliberate push to win back users and grow the platform rather than a short-term revenue sprint; execution will determine whether lower‑price SKUs expand lifetime value. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in February (about a 14.6% increase to ~10.5M shares outstanding; ~8.8% of float), leaving the stock vulnerable to downward pressure and volatility while sentiment shifts. No link

Short interest rose meaningfully in February (about a 14.6% increase to ~10.5M shares outstanding; ~8.8% of float), leaving the stock vulnerable to downward pressure and volatility while sentiment shifts. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage references recent product/app missteps and execution risk as CEO Tom Conrad reshapes the brand — lingering reputation issues and execution missteps could blunt the benefit of new launches. MSN

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

