The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,930.85 and traded as low as GBX 3,796. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,872, with a volume of 12,023,971 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,714 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,000 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,900 to GBX 3,700 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,475.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,931.39.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 183.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.29%.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

