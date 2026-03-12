Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.73. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,103,100 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,582,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 633.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

