Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.07. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $0.9645, with a volume of 1,000,232 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCKT

Socket Mobile Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 95.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) is a provider of mobile data capture and wireless connectivity solutions, designing products that enable smartphones, tablets and PCs to collect and transmit information in a variety of business environments. The company specializes in Bluetooth-enabled barcode scanners, RFID readers and image-based data capture devices that streamline point-of-sale, inventory management and field-service workflows.

Its product portfolio includes handheld scanners that support 1D and 2D barcodes, near-field communication (NFC) readers and ultra-compact mobile scanners engineered for retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and warehousing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.