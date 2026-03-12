AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.47 and traded as low as €37.35. AXA shares last traded at €37.89, with a volume of 5,547,221 shares changing hands.

AXA Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.42.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products.

Further Reading

