Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.80 and traded as high as GBX 0.90. Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.89, with a volume of 71,396 shares traded.

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq. Petrel Resources Plc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

