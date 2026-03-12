Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.12. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 21,123 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 303.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 134.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 176,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a diversified provider of mortgage lending, settlement and technology services under the NASDAQ ticker SNFCA. Through its primary subsidiaries—Security National Mortgage Company and Titan Lenders Corp—the company originates and funds residential mortgage loans across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Its platform supports a full range of loan products, including conventional, government-insured and jumbo financing tailored to homebuyers and investors.

Established in 1989, Security National Mortgage Company operates a nationwide branch network in all 50 states, offering local origination backed by centralized underwriting and closing services.

