Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.58 and traded as low as C$26.22. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 20,476 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leon’s Furniture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LNF

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider John Andrew Cooney sold 2,200 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,463,672. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.