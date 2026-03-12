Intech Investment Management LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 1,058.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 391,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,433 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innodata by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 746.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Innodata had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Innodata’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

