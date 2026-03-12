Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

