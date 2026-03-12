Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $641,900.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $641,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 236,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,334.02. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

ARWR opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 158,937 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 2,096,238 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

