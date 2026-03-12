Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.22 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.33%.i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $142,214.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,937.50. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $2,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

