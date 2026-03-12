Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

DYN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,190. This trade represents a 35.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

