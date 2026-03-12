SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

SOLV Energy stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. SOLV Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

