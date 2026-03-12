SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MWH. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLV Energy
SOLV Energy Stock Performance
Key Headlines Impacting SOLV Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting SOLV Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded SOLV to a “Strong‑Buy” and published multi‑year EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: $0.29; FY2025: $0.96; FY2026: $1.24; FY2027: $1.53), providing a bullish earnings trajectory that supports higher share valuations. MarketBeat: SOLV Energy (MWH)
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on SOLV, increasing institutional visibility and potentially expanding the buyer base. SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS and Jefferies also began coverage, adding more blue‑chip analyst voices and research distribution that can lift liquidity and demand for the stock. UBS Group Initiates Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
- Positive Sentiment: Additional brokerages (TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Robert W. Baird, Roth MKM) initiated coverage over the same window, signaling broadening analyst interest that often supports short‑term upward price pressure. TD Cowen Begins Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: shares are trading higher with above‑average volume and sit within a 12‑month range roughly between $26.42 and $33.00 — the analyst activity is the most immediate catalyst, but execution against those EPS forecasts will determine medium‑term upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary (e.g., a positive write‑up on Cantech Letter and a Zacks mention) amplify sentiment but are secondary to formal coverage/ratings from major brokers. This analyst loves SOLV Energy Zacks
SOLV Energy Company Profile
SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.
The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOLV Energy
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
Receive News & Ratings for SOLV Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLV Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.