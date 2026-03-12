Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 317,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.