dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,847 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 12th total of 916 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group plc is a UK-based provider of digital marketing automation and customer engagement solutions. The company’s flagship offering, the dotdigital Engagement Cloud, enables businesses to design, execute and analyse multichannel marketing campaigns across email, SMS, social media and web channels. Its platform features drag-and-drop campaign builders, advanced segmentation, real-time analytics and integration with a wide range of e-commerce and CRM systems, allowing clients to deliver personalised messaging at scale.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in London, dotdigital has evolved from an email-only service provider into a comprehensive marketing automation specialist.

