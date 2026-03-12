Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 740,339 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of GE Vernova worth $722,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,389,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.29.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.85 and its 200 day moving average is $661.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $894.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

