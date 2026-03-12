Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 740,339 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of GE Vernova worth $722,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,097,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,389,000 after buying an additional 206,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,809,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter.
Key GE Vernova News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO: backlog to hit $200B by 2028 — Management told investors the gas-turbine and power order backlog is expected to exceed $200 billion by 2028, driven by demand for gas turbines, new wind and nuclear projects and international growth; that outlook supports multi-year revenue visibility. GE Vernova gas turbine backlog to reach $200B by 2028, CEO says
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded grid footprint — GE Vernova completed a ~$5.3B grid acquisition that broadens its transmission & distribution capabilities, complementing turbine sales and giving more recurring infrastructure exposure. This vertical integration can boost aftermarket and project revenue. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Production ramp to meet AI/data-center demand — CEO Scott Strazik said GE Vernova is accelerating gas-turbine output; as one of only three global makers of large gas turbines, higher production capacity supports near-term order fulfillment and revenue recognition. GE Vernova’s Strazik: Accelerating Gas Turbine Output
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — Rothschild & Co (Redburn) upgraded GEV to Buy (double upgrade reported), which has driven short‑term buying and helped the stock join momentum conversations with other AI-power beneficiaries. Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgrades GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/rally coverage and index inclusion — Coverage notes GEV’s strong YTD performance and inclusion in the S&P 100, which can increase passive flows but also focuses scrutiny on execution and growth cadence. GE Vernova Joins S&P 100 As AI Power Demand Draws Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside risk — Commentators warn that GEV is richly valued after its rally; a high P/E and elevated expectations leave limited room for misses. Investors should weigh execution risk and margin/inflection timing versus current multiples. 1 High-Flying Stock to Own for Decades and 2 We Turn Down
Analyst Ratings Changes
GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of GEV stock opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.85 and its 200 day moving average is $661.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $894.93.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
